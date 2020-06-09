Mary Jackson, 74, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at her residence on Monday, June 8, 2020.

A public visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by a private family service. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

