Mary Jackson, 74
Mary Jackson, 74, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at her residence on Monday, June 8, 2020.
A public visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by a private family service. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website.
Mary Jackson was born in Wahpeton, North Dakota, on July 23, 1945, to Norman and Virginia (Tryba) Howard. She grew up and attended school in Breckenridge, later graduating high school in 1963. Mary was united in marriage to Donald George Lawrence at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge. Donald was in the United States Army which moved the couple to various locations across the country, eventually moving them to Alaska. It was during that time when Mary met Paul Jackson and moved to Michigan. After spending time there, Mary moved back to Breckenridge.
After returning to Breckenridge, Mary was a cook at several local businesses, most notably at the North Dakota State School of Science, Wahpeton. She then worked at 3M, Wahpeton, which later became known as Imation Corp.
On May 20, 2005, Mary was united in marriage to Paul Jackson. After this, Mary took an early retirement at Imation Corp., and lived out the rest of her life taking care of those she loved. During her retirement, she also worked part-time at Taco John’s, Wahpeton, where she was very popular with her employees and customers.
Mary enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and attending concerts. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time outside. She collected Boyd’s Bears and above all, loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary will be greatly missed by her husband, Paul Jackson of Breckenridge; children, Rick Lawrence of West Fargo, North Dakota, Cheryl (Dan) Riedel of Foxhome, Minnesota, Leslie (Todd Church) Lawrence of Breckenridge; step-daughter, Paula Jackson of Lansing, Michigan; grandchildren, Jacquelyn (fiancé, Torry Sessing) Nygaard and their children, Marley and Oliver; Devin (fiancé, Alysha Deese) Odegard and their daughter, Ivory; Brandon (fiancé, Tonya Karlstad) Standy; Chad (Brittany Lehman) Lawrence and their children, Christianna and Gavin; and Beau Lawrence; sisters, Norma Gaulrapp, Diane MacTavish, and Kathy Brann; and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Virginia Howard, and brother, Jim Stevenson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.