Mary Jane 'Josie' Sittarich, 91

Mary Jane ‘Josie’ Sittarich, 91

Mary Jane “Josie” Sittarich, 91, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Sittarich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries