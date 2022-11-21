Mary Jane “Josie” Sittarich, 91, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Her prayer service, rosary, and visitation was held Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Her Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Church in Fairmount, starting at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Msgr. Donohue officiated, with a burial following.
Mary Jane Schmit was born April 22, 1931, in rural Fairmount, the youngest of eight children of Mike and Julia (Neubauer) Schmit. She grew up on the family farm attending the nearby country school and graduating from Fairmount High School in 1949.
Josie was united in marriage to Jack Sittarich on June 19, 1951, and began her farm wife career. Together they operated a dairy farm for the next 45 years near Fairmount while raising their seven children.
Josie kept busy chauffeuring her children to all their activities, attending their sporting events and involvement with 4-H. There was nothing better than the smell of freshly baked caramel rolls, chocolate chip cookies or butterhorns when climbing off the bus!
After retirement, Jack and Josie enjoyed canning together their garden produce and cheering on their grandchildren in all their activities. At this time, they also started traveling across the United States attending the annual 416th WWII Bomb Group reunions, meeting lifelong friends.
Josie was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount, National Society of Catholic Foresters, St. Catherine’s Court 1126, Altar Society, Christian Mothers and American Legion Auxiliary 106.
Josie is survived by her seven children: Steven Sittarich, Fairmount, Jean (Dan Baumann) Sittarich, Wahpeton, Sue (Curt) Berg, Wahpeton, Connie (Marty) Madsen, Wahpeton, Kevin (Debbie) Sittarich, Fairmount, Brian (Shelly) Sittarich, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, Myron (Kimberly) Sittarich, Janesville, Wisconsin; 14 grandchildren, Kari (Josh) Hasbargen, Aaron Madsen, Rance (Emily) Berg, Brady Madsen, Logan Sittarich, Ashley (Adam) Gill, Lauren (Mitchel) Wermerskirchen, Spencer Sittarich, Brooks (Katie) Baumann, Rachel (Cory) Upmann, Jenna (Jake) Ernst, Nicole Sittarich, Colton Sittarich and Keaton Sittarich; 16 great-grandchildren; one step great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Roman Sittarich; sister-in-law, Marlene Sittarich; and many, many nieces and nephews.
