Mary (Kay Van Cleave) Iverson, 87
Mary (Kay Van Cleave) Iverson, 87, of Mankato, Minnesota, formerly of Wahpeton and Fargo, North Dakota, died June 16, 2020 at the Oaklawn Nursing Home, Mankato.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Terry (Mike) Lee of Colorado, and Sandy Brekke of Mankato, Minnesota; sister, Sarah Astuto and brother, Clifford Carr, both of Indiana; nine grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Lucille Carr; husband, Gerald Van Cleave; son, Leroy Van Cleave; sister, Sue Carr; brothers, Phil and Marion Carr; fiancé, Bill Tobler, as well as several other family members. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
