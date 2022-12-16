Mary L. Meyer, 92
Mary L. Meyer, 92, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Meyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mary L. Meyer, 92
Mary L. Meyer, 92, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
A private family service will be held. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Fairmount, North Dakota.
Mary Louise Nennig was born Sept. 3, 1930, to Michael and Viola (Wanek) Nennig in Brandrup Township, Wilkin County. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Brandrup Township. She worked as a hired girl for the Hoffman family at the age of 15, until she and Cyril Meyer married on Nov. 3, 1948 in Fairmount, North Dakota.
After Cyril and Mary married, she worked as a homemaker. Later in her married life as the four children came along, Mary took in sewing and alterations and also began baking and decorating all kinds of cakes…wedding, birthday, anniversary, etc. She became very well-known in the area for her beautiful and delicious cakes. At Christmas time her cookies were works of art and people from all over the area ordered them.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Church choir, Christian Mothers, and church circle.
Some of her favorite past-times were baking, sewing, crafting, needle work, gardening, and traveling when Cyril was living.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Cyril Meyer; a child, Frances Meyer in infancy; her parents, Michael and Viola Nennig; parents-in-law, Matthew and Hattie Meyer; brother, Arnold Nennig, and brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Dorothy) Meyer, Geneva (Raymond) Baker, Mary (Clem) Paczkowski, Agnes (George) Ista, Anthony (Mary Lou) Meyer, Raymond Meyer, Anna Marie (John) Borchhert, Phyllis Meyer, Rita (Ronald) Roberts, Gary Meyer, Daniel Meyer, Darrel Meyer, Connie Nennig, and Russell Leinen.
Mary is survived by her children, David (Linette) Meyer, Carolyn (Rick) DeFries, Gloria (Nathan) Matz, and Mark (Beth) Meyer all of Breckenridge; grandchildren, Jason, Trevor, Shane (Christy), and Brett (Sarah) Meyer, Nicole (Steve) Arnhalt, Matthew (Heather) Matz, Jennifer Hass, Kyle (Kate) Meyer, and Samantha (Jack) Kelly; great-grandchildren, Isabella Matz and Bailey Evans; step-grandchildren, Michelle (fiancé, Carson Yaggie) Arnhalt, Luke Arnhalt, Kaitlin Arnhalt, Paige and Jake Meyer, Grayson, Gwendolynn, Julian, and Emmet Meyer, Jackson and Jordyn Hass, Finnigan Kelly, Jadah and Lauren Kelly; sister, Francis Iken of Moorhead and Laura Leinen of Doran, and sisters-in-law, KayAnn Meyer of Fairmount, North Dakota, and Trudy Meyer of Fargo, along with many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.