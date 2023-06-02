Mary Lyngaas, 95 Jun 2, 2023 Jun 2, 2023 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary L. Lyngaas, 95,Mary L. Lyngaas, 95, of Moorhead, Minnesota, formerly of Campbell, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Eventide on Eighth, Moorhead.A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Vukku Lutheran Church, rural Doran, Minnesota. Burial will follow in Vukku Lutheran Cemetery.Memorial may be directed to the Vukku Lutheran Church WELCA.To view Mary’s obituary and share memories and condolences, please visit our website at www.korsmofuneralservice.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Lyngaas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Religion Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Daily News Daily News
