Mary Margaret Lambrecht, 83
Mary Margaret Lambrecht, 83, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully in the care of Bethany Retirement Living late Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
Her memorial service will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Visitation will begin one hour prior. A live stream of her service will be available on the funeral home’s website. Burial will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
Mary Margaret Ehlert was born on May 31, 1939, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Bernard “Ben” and Margaret (Miller) Ehlert. She grew up and was raised in Wahpeton, graduating from Wahpeton High School in 1957. After three years of schooling and a pep talk from her mom, Mary finished her nursing degree and began working at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge.
Mary met Dale when he and the Northwestern Bell Telephone crew were hired to upgrade the hospital telephone system. On Nov. 18, 1961, Dale and Mary were united in marriage at St. John’s Church.
Their family grew with the birth of their sons, Brock and Brett. Mary took a leave of absence from the hospital to stay home and raise her sons, she returned to work at the hospital when the boys began school. After retirement, she volunteered at the hospital in her spare time. Mary was an extremely organized woman. She had everything in their places at all times and kept her yard and home clean and neat. After retirement, Mary kept busy with various hobbies and crafts. Dale would make different wood-crafted items such as bird houses, sailboats, and Santa’s, and Mary would paint them before giving them away.
Family was very important to her. For many years they would go camping on Otter Tail Lake before enjoying their cabin on Rush Lake. Mary loved her grandchildren dearly, and we know she would have loved to be present at Taylor and Jared’s wedding, but now she will get to join in their celebration in heaven with her beloved husband Dale.
Mary will be greatly missed by her sons, Brock (Nancy) Lambrecht and Brett (Julie) Lambrecht; her grandchildren, Taylor Lambrecht (Jared Wencel), Ben Lambrecht, Jake Pfaff, Joe Pfaff, and Josh Pfaff; her sister, Louise Liszewski; her brother-in-law, Howard Bellmore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dale Lambrecht; her parents; and her sister, Irene Bellmore.
In lieu of flowers, all donations will be given to an endowment fund for nursing at the NDSCS College under Mary’s name.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
