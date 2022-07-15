Mary Moxness, 77, of DeLamere, North Dakota, passed away after a long struggle with illness Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her home encircled by her family, and under the care of neighbors, family, and wonderful CHI Hospice.
Mary Kay was born on June 29, 1945 to Alma (Kval) and Frank Wall. She attended country school near their home through eighth grade and high school in Lisbon, graduating in 1963. Mary attended NDSCS. After graduating from NDSCS, she worked at the Wilkin County Courthouse as Legal Assistant for Judge Leo Reuther until January 1969.
On Feb. 1, 1969, Mary married Larry Moxness at Anselm Lutheran Church in Ransom County ND. Mary worked as a secretary at Melroe until Janet was born. Mary and Larry lived on their farm near DeLamere, working as a team, with Mary as the bookkeeper, cook, and invaluable support until the toll of her illness sapped her energy.
Mary always had fresh bread and buns on her table. Everyone loved her cooking. She fed many farm crews during the busy planting and harvesting, with a well-laden table for dinner and lunches of sandwiches and homemade cookies in the field. Mary was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church south of DeLamere. She enjoyed her community. Mary also loved traveling with Larry. They went on many road trips all over America and Canada.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Moxness, DeLamere; daughter Janet (Robert) Moxness, St. Ignatius, Montana; son, Matthew (Erin) Moxness, Horace, North Dakota; three grandchildren, Ben Moxness, Avery Moxness; Gabriel Moxness Myard; sisters Lois (Lyle) Picotte, and Carole (Darrel) Magnuson; brothers James (Lois) Wall, Roland (Wanda) Wall; nieces, nephews, and friends who will always love her.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Alma and Frank Wall, sister JoAnn (Ronnie) Hankel, and brother Dennis Wall.
Her funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church near DeLamere with visitation beforehand from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Burial was at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Mary’s service was streamed on her obituary page.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Oakes, North Dakota, was entrusted with arrangements.
