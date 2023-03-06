Mary Neigum, 95

Mary Neigum, 95, Bismarck, North Dakota, passed away on Feb. 28, 2023.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Cathedral of the Holy spirit, 520 Raymond St., Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral homes website.

