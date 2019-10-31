Mary Tolo, 92

Mary Tolo, 92, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the Leach Home in Wahpeton.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 followed by her memorial service at 11 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, with Rev. Erika Buller officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

