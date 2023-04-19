Maryann Althoff, 88, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, died Monday, April 17, 2023 at St. Catherine’s Living Center.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Her family will receive friends begining at 9 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023.

