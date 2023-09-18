230919-nm-p3-jelinek-obit

MaryAnn Jelinek, 92 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, died peacefully in her sleep with her hands folded as if she was praying on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at her home.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood. There was a 7 p.m. rosary and prayer service. Visitation continued at the church at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, followed by a 10:30 a.m. funeral mass. The burial was at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

