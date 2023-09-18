230919-nm-p3-jelinek-obit

MaryAnn Jelinek, 92 Lidgerwood, North Dakota, died peacefully in her sleep with her hands folded as if she was praying on Friday, September 8, 2023, at her home. Visitation will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, with a 7:00 p.m. rosary and prayer service. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. The burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

MaryAnn was born in Liberty Grove Township, rural Lidgerwood on August 6, 1931, to James Heley and Stella (Dolezal) Heley. She was the second of six children and the only daughter. She grew up on the farm and attended Liberty Grove Township School through the eighth grade. After school, she enjoyed helping neighboring families. She would help watch their kids and prepare meals for the families during threshing time.

