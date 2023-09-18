MaryAnn Jelinek, 92 Lidgerwood, North Dakota, died peacefully in her sleep with her hands folded as if she was praying on Friday, September 8, 2023, at her home. Visitation will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, with a 7:00 p.m. rosary and prayer service. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. The burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
MaryAnn was born in Liberty Grove Township, rural Lidgerwood on August 6, 1931, to James Heley and Stella (Dolezal) Heley. She was the second of six children and the only daughter. She grew up on the farm and attended Liberty Grove Township School through the eighth grade. After school, she enjoyed helping neighboring families. She would help watch their kids and prepare meals for the families during threshing time.
MaryAnn met Raymond, the love of her life, at a dance at the Bohemian Hall in Lidgerwood at the age of 16. They were united in marriage on June 16, 1952, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. After losing a set of twins and having another miscarriage, they were blessed with two sons.
They made their home and farmed in Liberty Grove Township. When Raymond moved to St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge in 1997, MaryAnn moved to Lidgerwood to help take care of her dad. She continued to live there until her death. Raymond passed away in 2004.
MaryAnn was a member of St. John’s and later St. Boniface Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and Altar Society. She was deeply religious, and you would often see her praying the rosary or looking through her Mother’s Love prayer book.
She enjoyed her years cleaning at St. Boniface Church. She and a group of neighbor ladies cooked for various weddings and celebrations. She had a youthful demeanor about her and she loved to joke around.
MaryAnn loved the outdoors and farm life. She was always working alongside her husband. They raised various crops plus cattle, pigs, chickens, ducks and geese. She enjoyed picking rocks, especially digging out the BIG ones. You would see her driving truck during harvest time and bringing meals to the men in the field.
She loved working with her flowers, raising a big garden and pruning trees. Working outdoors brought her much joy because she said it was so peaceful out in the fresh air. She would rather be outside than doing inside work. She always said, “If the dishes aren’t done, they’re not going to run away and if they do, let them.” She loved to travel, taking numerous trips over the years. In her later years, she loved playing cards and going to the casino. Her grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She loved spending time with them and would always be telling stories about their time together. More recently, she was always so excited to visit or Facetime with her two great grandsons.
MaryAnn is survived by her sons: Ron (Cindy) Jelinek, Lidgerwood and Darryl (Karla) Jelinek, Lidgerwood. 10 grandchildren: Riley, Alexa (Tyler) Thomas, Anyssa (Aaron) Olson, Jackson, Ehli, Myah, Kaden, Brayden, Miranda and Sienna, and two great grandchildren: Rowan Olson and Max Thomas.
She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her parents, one brother; Howard, sisters-in-law; Joyce, Marlys, Joyce and Regina, brothers-in-law; Adolph and Leonard.
And a special thank you to her healthcare workers for all the wonderful care mom received: Deb Heitkamp, TJ’s Home Care Service, and Divine Home Care.
