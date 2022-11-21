MaryAnna Althoff, 90
MaryAnna Althoff, 90, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, formerly of Mantador, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at St John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, with Fr. Dale Lagodinski officiating. Her family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at St. John’s Catholic Church. Her family will conduct a private committal service at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Mantador following the Mass.
MaryAnna O. Althoff was born Dec. 27, 1931, at Midway Hospital in St Paul, Minnesota, to Arthur J. and Laura (Mueller) Olsen. She attended grade school at Holy Spirit Catholic School. After her father’s death at 37 years of age, the four Olsen children and their mother moved to Mantador when Laura married Nick Goerger. MaryAnna graduated from St. Francis Academy in Hankinson, North Dakota, in 1949 and on Sept. 19, 1949, she married Sylvester M. Althoff, a dairy and grain farmer. They were married 49 years until his death in 1998.
MaryAnna loved to play the piano and read. She enjoyed music and traveling. She was in many church and community organizations throughout her entire life including as a charter member of the Mantador VFW Auxiliary, member of both Mantador and Wahpeton church choirs for most of her life, President of Christian Mothers and longtime member of the altar society. MaryAnna also worked part-time at the Mantador Post Office and Richland County Homemaker Program, caring for people in her community.
She is survived by her six children; Keith (Barbara) Althoff, Ted (Dawn) Althoff, Sally Althoff, Barry (Bonnie) Althoff, Jill (Joel) Medenwald, Scott (Lori) Althoff; 12 grandchildren, Ryan Althoff, Adam Althoff, Landon Althoff, Emily Bezousek, Jason Althoff, Melissa Sweeney, Jana McDonald, Joni Medenwald, Julie Honeyman, Jared Medenwald, Whitney Arnold, Austin Althoff; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Sassian, Germaine Martinson, brothers, Timothy (Jean) Goerger, Brian Goerger; sisters-in-law, Deb Hill and Sharon Goerger; brother-in-law, Tony (Betty) Althoff; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester Althoff; brothers, Rodney Olsen, Larry Goerger; sister, Jacinta Goerger.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Catherine’s Living Center or CHI Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
