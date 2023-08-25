Matthew “Matt” W. Broberg, 48, of Buffalo, Minnesota, and formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Plymouth, Minnesota, from complications due to colon cancer. Matt was a past member of First Baptist Church, made a confession of faith and was baptized.
A time for visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Wahpeton. A memorial service will then begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Peter Erickson officiating.
Matt was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on June 14, 1975, to Lonnie and Karen (Mikkelson) Broberg, the third of four sons. He graduated from Wahpeton High School and then attended the North Dakota State College of Science where he obtained an associate’s degree. After graduating college, Matt worked at the University of Minnesota. He was so proud he worked for a great institution that he admired. After spending some time in Atlanta, he returned to the Twin Cities and worked for Green Stuff where he loved being part of a great team.
On June 27, 2003, he married Toby Singsaas, and together they had two beautiful children, Luke and Brooklyn. Matt’s face lit up when you asked about his kids. He was so proud of them and loved them so much.
Matt wore many titles: dad, brother, son, friend, uncle, coach and “Boris” to many of his friends. He loved to coach Luke’s baseball teams and cheer Brooklyn on in basketball and in swimming. Matt loved most sports and you could often find him watching and cheering for his favorite teams. In high school, Matt played baseball for the American Legion as a pitcher and third baseman. He also played hockey and was a talented musician, playing trumpet in the band, including performing the National Anthem at many hockey games.
Matt enjoyed fishing and spending time at his cabin at the lake. He also loved to travel enjoying many vacations with his kids, friends, and family. Some of his most memorable travel was with his brothers during the Broberg families annual ski adventures. He was a quiet, private person and a hard worker. He was a friend to anyone who met him, loved meat raffles and had many lifelong friends. Matt could also be the life of the party with his big smile, witty sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He was loved and appreciated by all that knew him.
Surviving Matt are his children, Luke and Brooklyn Broberg; his parents, Lonnie and Karen; his brothers: Paul (Nicole), Charlie (Melissa) and Grant Broberg; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents.
