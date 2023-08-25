230826-p3-broberg-obit

Matthew “Matt” W. Broberg, 48, of Buffalo, Minnesota, and formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Plymouth, Minnesota, from complications due to colon cancer. Matt was a past member of First Baptist Church, made a confession of faith and was baptized.

A time for visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Wahpeton. A memorial service will then begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Peter Erickson officiating.

