Maureen Elaine Brink (DeNoma), 83

Maureen Elaine Brink (DeNoma) passed away on Feb. 3, 2023 at Hospice House in Fargo, North Dakota at the age of 83. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, South Dakota, at a later date.
Maureen was born to Glenn and Evelyn DeNoma on Oct. 15, 1939 in Wagner, South Dakota. She graduated from Wagner High School in 1957. She then went on to attend Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1961. Maureen started her first job as a fourth grade teacher in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Maureen was united in marriage to Francis (Fran) Brink on June 21, 1964 in Wagner, South Dakota. The couple moved to Oxnard, California, where they lived for three years. She then moved with her husband to Madison, South Dakota, and started her family over the next four years. The family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, for a short time before making their permanent home in Aberdeen, South Dakota in 1974.
Maureen started working for the Aberdeen Public School District in 1977. She was an Instructional Aide at both Simmons Elementary and C.C. Lee Elementary Schools for 31 years before her retirement in 2007. She also worked for the Aberdeen Visitors’ Center during the summer months.
Maureen was an avid reader, church volunteer, and sang in the Living Christmas Tree for nearly 20 years. Her true joys were her family and lifelong friendships.
Due to her husband’s failing health, the couple moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota in 2020 to be closer to family. While in Wahpeton, Maureen was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Leach Public Library Board.
Maureen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children, Steven Brink of Memphis, Tennessee; and Shana (Jeremy) Remily of Wahpeton, North Dakota; two grandchildren Noah Remily of Saint Paul, Minnesota; and Kenna Remily of Wahpeton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandparents, and one infant brother Dennis Glenn.
In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorials to Storybook Land in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.