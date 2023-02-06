Maureen Elaine Brink (DeNoma), 83

Maureen Elaine Brink (DeNoma) passed away on Feb. 3, 2023 at Hospice House in Fargo, North Dakota at the age of 83. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, South Dakota, at a later date.

