Mavis Stibal, 92

Mavis Marie Clara (Marohl) Stibal, 92, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, was called to our Lord Monday April 3, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family, at St. Gerard's Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service, all at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. Burial will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

