Mavis Stibal, 92

Mavis Marie Clara (Marohl) Stibal, 92, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, was called to our Lord Monday April 3, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family, at St. Gerard's Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service, all at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. Burial will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Mavis was born March 14, 1931, to Arnold and Elsie (Willprecht) Marohl. She was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood.
On March 10, 1949, she married Archie Stibal. They lived on a farm west of Lidgerwood and later moved to town. In 2003, they moved to Dakota Estates, where she resided until becoming a resident of St. Gerard's.
Mavis had many jobs beside caring for her six children and home. She loved interacting with people, so enjoyed her many waitressing and customer service jobs.
She was an excellent cook and made many meals for the Lidgerwood Fire Department and golf course. Mavis was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and this year proudly received her 40-year certificate.
She is survived by her six children: Linda Bartnick, Wahpeton, North Dakota; LaVonne (Harley) Guenther, Lidgerwood; Vione (Gary) Jordheim, Thompson, North Dakota; Shelley (Jerry) Meidinger, Bismarck, North Dakota; Curtis (Dori) Stibal, Fargo, North Dakota; Dawn Stibal, Casselton, North Dakota; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Diana Marohl, June Kath and Shirley Stibal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three sisters, three brothers and two great-grandsons.
