Maxine Kath, 89, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4 at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 -11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Rev. Matthew Tooman will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.
Maxine Lois (Schmidt) Kath was born on Jan. 1, 1930 along with her twin brother, Myron, to Max Schmidt and Laura (St. John) Schmidt near Hankinson, North Dakota, as the fourth and fifth of six children. She grew up on the family farm, helping with chores and attending school through the eighth grade. She loved working with the animals, especially their horses. Later, Maxine worked at Farmer’s Globe and the Valley Motel in Wahpeton.
On May 1, 1949, Maxine married Reuben Walter Kath at Zion Lutheran Church in El Paso, Texas. They lived in Wahpeton and raised four children. Maxine enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and visiting with family and friends. She and Reuben planted a large garden, where she tended vegetables and flowers, including her favorite, gladiolas.
Maxine was active in her church and community and you never left her table hungry. She encouraged her children to be honest, work hard, and treat others with love and respect. Maxine will be missed by her family, which next to her faith, was her number one priority.
Maxine is survived by her children, Lyle (Jody) Kath of Wahpeton, Jody (LaMar) Goetz of Wahpeton, Cheryl (Clint) Wanek of Bismarck, and John (Deb) Kath of Wahpeton, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben, granddaughter Jacy, her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
