Maxine Kath, 89

Maxine Kath, 89, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Rev. Matthew Tooman will officiate the service. Burial will take place at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

