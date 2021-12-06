Maybelle Borgrud, 89, of Perham, Minnesota, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at Maine Presbyterian Church, rural Underwood, Minnesota. The burial will be in Silent Vale Cemetery.
Maybelle was born in Bison, South Dakota, on Dec. 9, 1931, the daughter of Phillip and Julia (Krischenowski) Ketterling. Soon after graduating from Hettinger High School, she was united in marriage to Marlin Borgrud in Hettinger, North Dakota. The couple moved to Breckenridge, Minnesota, where Maybelle worked at drug stores and the Tastee-Freez that she and Marlin owned. Breckenridge was also where she and Marlin had and raised their three children: Jeff, Jason and Jennifer.
Maybelle was very active in the local bowling league and her church, First Baptist Church. She enjoyed church and singing in the choir. From Breckenridge, Maybelle and Marlin moved to their home on Pickerel Lake. This is where she became an active member of Maine Presbyterian Church. She will be remembered for her years singing in the choir, serving coffee, and bringing baked goods to share.
A few years after Marlin died in 1998, Maybelle moved to Perham. In Perham, Maybelle continued to be very social. She volunteered at the Perham hospital gift shop and played countless games of bridge while being the “manager” of the local bridge club.
Preceding Maybelle in death were her parents; her husband Marlin; daughter Jennifer; brothers Phillip, Richard, and Willy; and her sister Viola.
Surviving Maybelle are her sons Jeff (Lois) of Mapleton, North Dakota, and Jason of Fargo; granddaughters Alonna, Ivy, Kellie, and Samantha; her great-granddaughter Akasha; her sisters Lorraine, Hilda, and Ester; and her brother Westley.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.