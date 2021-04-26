Melody Mauch, 59

Melody A. (Meyer) Mauch, 59, of Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away at Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, with visitation one hour prior to the service. A livestream of her service will be available on the funeral home’s website.
Melody Ann Meyer was born on Nov. 16, 1961, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to James and Donna (Myers) Meyer. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Barney, North Dakota. She grew up on a farm north of Wyndmere, where she graduated from high school in 1980. From the beginning, Melody had a love for animals and she enjoyed helping out by milking cows and caring for the horses and sheep.
Melody attended NDSCS in Wahpeton, North Dakota, where she studied liberal arts and graduated in 1983. She moved to Corpus Christi in 1986 where she worked at Citgo Refinery, where she was proud to earn the Employee of the Year award in 1990 for meeting the Kelly Standard of Performance.
In 2008, Melody started her own quilting business out of her home called “Quilt Connection.” She was an artist in the field of quilting and had a keen eye for color and preciseness. She was a member of the Coastal Bend Quilt and Needlework Guild and was awarded the Silver Thimble Award in 2018, and she also belonged to the Sew Inspired quilting group. Melody was featured in the March 2005 issue of “The Quilter” with a musical themed quilt she had made for her niece Kayla’s 14th birthday. In the Winter 2005 issue of The Quiltmaker’s All-Time Favorites magazine she was also featured with a “Catch and Release” quilt she had made for a co-worker to give to his wife as an anniversary gift. Many family members and friends were recipients of her beautiful quilts over the years.
Melody was a very giving, caring, thoughtful, and kind-hearted person with a very bubbly personality. She was overjoyed when she was able to meet her new baby niece, Brynlee. She had a passion for quilting and all animals, but especially cats. There wasn’t a stray cat that didn’t get fed and taken care of if they came in contact with Melody. She was also a strong advocate for spaying and neutering pets.
Melody is survived by her mother, Donna Meyer, Wahpeton; her brother, Terry (Arlene) Meyer, Wahpeton; her niece, Kayla (Brad) Heger, Fargo, North Dakota; her nephew, Derek Meyer, Wahpeton; her great-niece, Brynlee Heger; and her aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Meyer; and her grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to any animal shelter or humane society of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.