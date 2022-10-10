Melvin Charles Klindt, 80
Melvin Charles Klindt passed away on Oct. 7, 2022, at the age of 80, after a courageous battle with bone cancer, Parkinson’s Disease, and bipolar disorder.
Melvin was the first-born child to Charles and Myrtle Klindt on Dec. 5, 1941 (two days prior to Pearl Harbor). Melvin graduated as the valedictorian from Campbell High School and then continued his education at North Dakota State School of Science, North Dakota State University, and graduate school at Virginia Tech. He started as an instructor for data processing in 1965 at North Dakota School of Science, and later he began a successful career with Aid Association for Lutherans, as well as farming with his two brothers in Campbell, Minnesota. One of his favorite hobbies during this time was the Klindt Berry Farm, where he produced delicious strawberries for the community of Breckenridge.
Melvin will be lovingly remembered by his ex-wife, Sandy and his four children, Mike (Doreen) Klindt, Kris Klindt, Eric (Shana) Klindt, and Nicky (Mike) Bogenreif. Melvin will be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Zechary(fiancé Taylor), Sophia, Elise, Madden, Cody, and Jalen, by his three siblings, Allen (Kathy) Klindt, Carrie Johnson, and Neal Klindt.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Myrtle, and his sister, Nancy and brother-in law, Jim.
A funeral service in memory of Melvin will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Breckenridge Lutheran Church. His wishes were honored, and his body was donated to the University of Minnesota for research. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., with the service beginning at 11 a.m. and lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Melvin’s name to the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
