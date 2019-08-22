Melvin Fenske, 96
Melvin Fenske, 96, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, under the care of CHI Health at Home Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 followed by his funeral service at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Rev. Lyle Kath will officiate the service. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Great Bend, North Dakota.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
