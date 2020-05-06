Mercedes Kinn, 104

Mercedes Kinn, 104, of Battle Lake, Minnesota, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Battle Lake Good Samaritan. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

The Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

