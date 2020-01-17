Merland M. Hendrickson, 92
Merland M. Hendrickson, 92, of Colfax, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at his home in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Colfax. Pastor Julé Ballinger will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Merland Marvin Hendrickson was born to Henry and Esther (Mauseth) Hendrickson on Jan. 22, 1927 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up on a farm outside of Colfax and went to grade school in a one room country school, as well as a school by Pitcairn. He went on graduate from Colfax High School.
On May 29, 1944, Merland enlisted in the U.S. Army Specialized Training Reserve program at 17 years old with the 77th Infantry Division as a Private. He discharged as a 2nd Lieutenant after completing his two-year contract. He returned to school and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from NDAC.
Merland was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Erma Walberg on July 19, 1952 at Viking Lutheran Church. Together they raised four children and farmed in Abercrombie Township, North Dakota. When Erma was teaching in rural one room schools, Merland would go visit her, his “girlfriend” as he lovingly referred to her as. They enjoyed their trips to San Diego, California, Brownsville, Texas, and even found time to go to Nashville, Tennessee and Florida. This all happened after their kids had graduated from high school and were off to college, because education was very important to them and not a choice.
As for hobbies, not many farmers have them. If Merland wasn’t spending time with his family or speeding in his Chevy pickups and ‘98 Oldsmobile cars, he was out farming sugar beets. He served on the Sugar Beet Institute Committee, the Richland County Farm Bureau, was Director of Richland Fertilizers, and was Director of Galchutt Oil. He also was on the building committee of Our Savior’s Church and served as Treasurer of the building fund.
Merland is survived by his children, Daniel Hendrickson, Colfax, Deborah (Sid Berg) Mitskog, Colfax, DiAnn (John) Kehrwald, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Paul (Sue) Hendrickson, Colfax; his grandchildren, Brian (Jordan) Olthoff, Wahpeton, Matthew Mitskog, Mooreton, North Dakota, Hannah (Trevor) Doll, Mandan, North Dakota; his sister-in-laws, Phayme Hendrickson, Fargo, Elaine Walberg, Calhan, Colorado, Marion Walberg, Fargo; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Erma; parents, Henry and Esther Hendrickson; and his brother, Lavern.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Our Savior’s Memorial Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
