Merland M. Hendrickson, 92

Merland M. Hendrickson, 92, of Colfax, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at his home in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Colfax. Pastor Julé Ballinger will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

