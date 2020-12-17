Meryl Hansey, 84

Meryl Thayne Hansey, age 84, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away surrounded by love on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Leach Home in Wahpeton.
Due to the current health concerns impacting the country, a private family service will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The family invites you to view the live-streaming of the service on Meryl’s obituary page, www.vertinmunson.com, at 1 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leach Home in Wahpeton.
Meryl was born April 4, 1936, the youngest child of Selmer and Rose (Hoth) Hansey in Bowman County, North Dakota. He attended rural grade school there (taught by his sister!) and at a very young age began working on the farm while his older brothers were away serving during WWII.
Meryl joined the U.S. Army in 1954 and served in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Upon discharge, he returned to Bowman and married Mona Bertrand. Meryl took employment with the ND State Truck Regulatory and was transferred in 1965 to Wahpeton, which he has since called his home.
Meryl worked as a farmer, a mechanic, owner of Meryl Hansey Construction, for Richland County as a Deputy Sheriff, the Chief Correctional Officer of the Richland County Jail, and for the State of North Dakota Parole and Probation Department.
In his strong belief of service and community, he taught Sunday School at Bethel Lutheran Church, manager of the Eagles, member of the Fire Department, Buffalo Club, American Legion, and served the City of Wahpeton for a combined 23 years as a Councilman and Mayor.
Meryl is survived by his son, Scott (Laura) Hansey, of Wahpeton, and their children, Jared Hansey, Kayla Hansey, Alexandra Richard, and Austin Richard; son, Wade Hansey, of Wahpeton, and his children, Dustin Anton, Sabrina Hansey, Devin Hansey, Dylan Hansey, and Sierra Hansey; daughter, Melanie (Milton Walls) Hansey, of Wahpeton, and her son, Dustin Hansey; son, Kent Hansey, of Wahpeton, and his children, Kurt (Susan) Hansey, Kiera Hansey, and Kylee Hansey; daughter, Tiffanie (Jon) Pew, of Chokio, Minnesota, and their children, Brandon Hansey, Alexis Pew, and Carter Pew; his companion of 27 years, Muriel Rodriguez and her son, Steve; 13 great-grandchildren, Elleniah, Marik, Isabella, Kinsley, Alexander, Addison, Quin, Jasper, Dan, Zahkia, Aveline, Callia, and baby girl Hansey; sister, Delores Swanson; sister-in-law, Joann Hansey; Muriel's sister, Melinda (Stan) Miranowski; daughters-in-law, Lisa Anton and Lori Hansey; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by brothers, Denis (Burt) Hansey, Laurel Hansey; brother-in-law, Al Swanson, and granddaughter, Chandel.
A special thank you to the employees of Sanford-Wahpeton, Sanford-Fargo, Roger Maris Cancer Center, Fargo VA Medical Center, Benedictine Health System, CHI Hospital and Hospice, and The Leach Home for their wonderful care. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
