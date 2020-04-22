Michael G. Hermes, 37
Michael G. Hermes, 37, of Perham, Minnesota, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Michael Gabriel was born on Sept. 5, 1982 to Phillip and Connie (Olthoff) Hermes in Tintah, Minnesota. There is no neat and tidy way to describe Michael. He was a man at war with himself. Life is never easy, but Michael’s path was distinctively difficult. However, he cultivated a love for God, motorcycles, and wrestling that instilled in him a perseverance that he brought to every challenge he faced. He was a master-of-creative wit and had an endless well of humor cherished by everyone who knew him.
Michael had a spirit of fierce individuality matched only by his powerful love for God and his community. A passionate pinochle player, fisherman, golfer, and fantasy sports fanatic, Michael deeply enjoyed bonding with those around him in playful ways. He found his calling being a car salesman and could talk just about anyone into anything with his zest, zeal, and excitement for life.
Besides his father, Phillip Hermes and mother, Connie Hermes, Michael is survived by his five siblings, Anthony Hermes, Dominic Hermes, Joseph Hermes, Rebekka Danielson, and Alexis Hermes, all of whom will dearly miss the fun-loving, exuberant personality of their brother.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.