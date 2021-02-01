Michael H. Bellmore, 72

Michael H. “Mike” Bellmore, 72, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and formerly of Devils Lake, North Dakota, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
A Memorial Service for Mike will be held in late spring/early summer. Burial will take place in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Kent, Minnesota.
Michael Howard Bellmore was born Dec. 13, 1948, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Howard and Irene (Ehlert) Bellmore. He was raised in Breckenridge, Minnesota, where he graduated from high school in 1966. After high school, Mike attended North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton for two years before finishing his degree in journalism at Moorhead State University in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Mike then moved to Devils Lake where he went to work at the Devils Lake Journal as a sports writer and later became the sports editor. For 40 years Mike followed local sports and was able to write many articles on some great teams and athletes. He was also the recipient of many awards for his writing. After he retired in 2010, Mike moved to Fergus Falls where he continued to write feature stories for the Fergus Falls Journal. For the last three years, he has made his home at the LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Mike was a dedicated employee and rarely missed a day of work over they years. He loved writing and had a knack for putting his thoughts and words to paper as a writer. Mike also had a big heart, a great sense of humor and a great love for his family. He was avid sport fans, especially local and high school sports, and had a great love for trains.
He is survived by his father, Howard, Bellmore, Fargo, North Dakota; siblings, Mark (Liz) Bellmore, Portage, Wisconsin, Cathy Bellmore, Fargo, Steve (Jean) Bellmore, McHenry, Illinois, and David (Shawne) Bellmore, Duluth, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Patty Bellmore, St. Louis, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene; and twin brothers, Bruce and Brian.
Arrangements are entrusted to Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead, Minnesota.
