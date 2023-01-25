Michael Hausauer, 41
Michael Hausauer, 41, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Ortonville, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Mundwiler and Larson Funeral Home in Ortonville. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Pastor Lynn Thomas will officiate the service and interment will be at Mound Cemetery in Ortonville at a later date.
The service will be live streamed and recorded and will be viewable at the bottom of Michael’s obituary page at www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net.
Michael Joseph Hausauer was born on May 1, 1981, in Ortonville, to Gene and Cheryl (David) Hausauer. He was baptized at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Ortonville. When Michael was four years old, the family moved to Apple Valley, Minnesota, and he was confirmed in his faith at the Prince of Peace Church in Burnsville. He attended middle school and high school in Apple Valley and graduated from East View High School with the Class of 1999.
Following high school, Michael went to work with his dad and his brothers at a trucking company they owned in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metro Area.
Loving the outdoors, Michael was an avid fisherman and hunter. He hunted pheasants and loved to be out in the boat on the lake. Michael absolutely loved sports and was a die-hard fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Wild. He always had time to spend with his nieces and nephews. Michael was kind-hearted and was always willing to give even when he didn’t have anything.
Michael is survived by his son, Elijah; special friend, Christina Lee, and her son, DJ; parents, Gene and Cheryl; brothers: Todd (Kari) Hausauer, Robert (Stacy) Hausauer, and David (Jen) Hausauer; along with uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
To send an online condolence, visit www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net.
Mundwiler and Larson Funeral Home, Ortonville, is entrusted with arrangements.
