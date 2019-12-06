Michael J. Friederichs, 71

Michael J. Friederichs, 71, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. with his Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

