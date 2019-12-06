Michael J. Friederichs, 71
Michael J. Friederichs, 71, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. with his Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.