Michael John Jentz, 67, Mantador, North Dakota, died Nov. 23, 2020 in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
A public visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to Noon at St. Peter and St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Mantador. A Rosary will be led by the Catholic Order of Foresters at 11:45 a.m. As Mike would have wanted – please do not jeopardize your health or safety in order to attend. For those attending, masks and social distancing are required.
A private family funeral and Christian burial will be held at St. Peter and St Paul’s Catholic Church, Mantador.
Pallbearers are Nick Foertsch, Kevin Lingen, Chris Westphal, Lucas Harles, Randy (Sarge) Krump and David Foertsch. Honorary pallbearers include members of the Mantador Fire Department, his bowling teams, the Hankinson High School Class of ’71 and his confidants at the Mantador Elevator.
Michael John Jentz was born June 28, 1953 to Kenneth and Lorraine (Mertes) Jentz. He attended Mantador Public School through the eighth grade and then St. Francis Academy for his freshmen and sophomore years. With the Academy closing, he completed high school at Hankinson Public School and graduated in 1971. Michael attended NDSU majoring in Agricultural Engineering and ran on the cross country team. After graduation, he started farming with his brother David. They raised corn, beans, sugar beets, and pigs. Mike spent many hours on the farm, keeping everything running smoothly. In 1998, Michael decided to start farming with his wife and formed M&J Jentz Farm. In 2018, they decided to retire from farming. In 1979, he asked JoAnne Kutter to marry him and they settled into their home in Mantador, North Dakota. They welcomed to their family a son, Robert and two daughters, Tracy and Krissandra. Michael’s hobbies were market research and investing, bowling, visiting and running — he ran four marathons. Michael was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Lidgerwood. He was an active Mantador Fireman and was the Chief Financial Officer for many years. He was on the Mantador Park Board for many years and was the bookkeeper. You could find him in the park many days in the summers improving and up keeping the park. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and was the Financial Secretary for many years. He coordinated two blood drives a year. Michael was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and taught religion, was the Principal, Trustee, and helped for many events and jobs. Michael was on the Mantador City Council for years and became mayor in 2020. He was a member of the Mantador/Hankinson Dollar for Scholars and a member of the Mantador Jaycees for many years. He was very proud of his two grandchildren. He was especially honored when his grandson’s middle name was chosen as Michael. Survivors include wife JoAnne, son Robert (Stephen Grindrod) Jentz, daughters Tracy Jentz and Krissandra (Anthony) Pohl, grandchildren Addison and Rory Pohl, sister Jacquelyn (Kelly) Zacher, sister-in-law Carol Jentz, nieces Amanda Zacher and Kaitlyn Zacher, nephews Gregg Schildberger and Austin Jentz, and mother-in-law Genevieve Kutter. Preceding him were parents Kenneth and Lorraine Jentz, brother David Jentz, grandparents Lawrence and May Jentz and John and Rose Mertes, father-in-law Harvey Kutter, brothers-in-law Joe Kutter and Mike Kutter, and sister-in-law Mary Schildberger. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to HANKINSON MANTADOR DOLLARS FOR SCHOLARS (Jentz Memorial Scholarship), Post Office Box 272 Hankinson, ND 58041-0272 or donations may be made online to NDSU TRACK & FIELD (Roger Grooter Scholarship Fund)
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
View livestream link at Frank Family Funeral Home website: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com
