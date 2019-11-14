Michael ‘Mike’ Luebke, 53
Michael “Mike” Luebke, 53, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Rev. Mark Manning will officiate the service. Burial will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
Michael Robert Luebke was born in Breckenridge to Robert and Leona (Hagen) Luebke. He grew up in Wahpeton where he attended school. After he graduated, he remained in Breckenridge and worked as a self-employed contractor for the past 30 years. He had various jobs, but he was contracted with the Wahpeton Daily News and The Forum.
Mike had many hobbies and was quite the handyman. He enjoyed building things and collecting items. You could always find him outside building or fixing something.
He was a friendly guy that could always get a smile out of someone. He cherished his family and friends and enjoyed socializing. Mike had a special friend, his dog, Spike that he cared for very much.
Mike was a kind soul and will forever be missed.
Mike is survived by his mother, Leona (Hagen) Luebke; his brother, Les Luebke; sister, Sheila (Luebke) Schafer; nieces Jennifer Luebke and Paige Luebke; nephews, Chris Luebke and Josh Luebke; and several special great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Luebke; his grandparents, Iver and Myrtle (Berg) Hagen and Lester and Helen (Kline) Luebke.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
