Michael ‘Mike’ Luebke, 53

Michael “Mike” Luebke, 53, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Rev. Mark Manning will officiate the service. Burial will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.

