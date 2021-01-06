Michael “Mike” W. Fenske, 45, of Great Bend, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. 

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.  Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Jan.11, 2021 followed by his funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.

Mike’s family asks that you dress casual for his service. A livestream of his service will be available on the funeral home website. Burial will be at a later date. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

