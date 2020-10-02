Michael Nennig, 41, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at his home. 

Visitation was held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 3 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with Rev. Dale Lagodinski as officiant.  Burial will be at a later date. 

Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

