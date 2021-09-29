Michael Thomas Barina 1948 - 2021

Died this past Wednesday at his home.

His ashes to be scattered on the lake of serenity;

he leaves behind his wife Henelia, mother Margaret, sons Kyle and Thomas, and granddaughters Esther and Lydia.

since time began

the dead alone know peace

life is but melting snow

A visitation will be held from 12-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

