Michele Gulsvig, 54

Michele Hannie Gulsvig, age 54, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

She was born July 31, 1965, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, to Harold and Wilma (Mueller) Hannie. Michele married Paul Gulsvig in Fargo, North Dakota on Dec. 1, 2018.

Michele is survived by her husband, Paul Gulsvig, and three aunts: Arvella Mueller, Ruth (Brian) McGrettigan, and Linda (Wayne) Argall. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Wilma Hannie, and an aunt, Lois (Joe) Zaffino.

Michele enjoyed helping people and held jobs that allowed her to do that. She enjoyed writing poetry and traveling. She loved all kinds of animals, especially her cat Simon. She loved to read and swim in lakes her entire life. She enjoyed collecting and decorating her home with lighthouse decorations and collectibles. She enjoyed cooking and creating her own recipes.

A memorial service will be held in her hometown of Rhinelander in the summer of 2020.

