Michelle Dahlman, 54, Rosholt, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rosholt. The service will be livestreamed on the Eggers Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery, rural Rosholt. Pallbearers will be Devon and Jon Herding, and Jimmy, Steven, Rick and Andy Dahlman.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt and will continue Monday one hour prior to the service at the church.
Masks are recommended and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Michelle Gerise was born Sept. 15, 1966, to Gregory and Mary Lou (Leavitt) Herding at St. Gerard’s Hospital in Hankinson, North Dakota. She attended school in New Effington and Hankinson, graduating from Hankinson High School in 1984. Michelle attended Mary College in Bismarck and NDSCS in Wahpeton. She then began working as a CNA at St. Francis Home in Breckenridge and different group homes in Wahpeton. Michelle was employed at St. John’s Day Care and operated her own day care for several years. She was also a lab tech at MeritCare in Wahpeton and an x-ray tech at Coteau des Prairies Hospital in Sisseton.
On Dec. 5, 2003, Michelle married John Dahlman at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Hankinson. After their marriage, Michelle helped out at the Vintage Inspired Boutique in Rosholt and worked at the Rosholt Care Center and Countryside Inn. She also volunteered her time teaching CCD at St. John’s Catholic Church.
Michelle was a kind, generous, loving person. She had a love for people in general, especially those who needed a voice. Michelle knew taking care of kids was her most important mission as she opened her home and heart to kids needing foster care. This led to her favorite title - “Mom.”
Survivors include her husband, John Dahlman of Rosholt; children, Kirsten Herding of Breckenridge and Cory and Kiki Dahlman of Rosholt; and brother Brian, (Diane) Herding of West Fargo.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Gregory and Mary Lou; sister, Melinda; and brother, Steven.
