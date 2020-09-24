Michelle Dahlman, 54, Rosholt, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rosholt. Burial will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery, rural Rosholt.

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt and will continue Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are recommended and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Eggers Funeral Home Facebook page.

Eggers Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

