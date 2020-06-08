Michelle ‘Micky’ P. Gjerdevig, 53
Michelle “Micky” P. Gjerdevig, 53, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center on Broadway in Fargo, North Dakota, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, followed by her 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 12-1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, followed by her funeral service at the NDSCS Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium in Wahpeton.
Please wear your favorite sports team attire to the visitation and service. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Michelle.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
