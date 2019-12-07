Mike J. Friederichs, 71
Michael John Friederichs, 71, passed away at Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota, Dec. 4, 2019, after a camper explosion at his home.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, followed by his memorial service at 3 p.m. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service.
Michael was born on Feb. 18, 1948 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to John and Ella Mae (Palmquist) Friederichs. He was the 13th child born into their blended family of 14 children. He grew up on the family farm. He attended Doran school up to the 8th grade and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1966. He then attended NDSSS for engineering. He took over the family farm with his brother. He continued to farm in to the 1980s, then retired due to health reasons.
He married Linda Kempfer in 1967. They had three children, Stacy (Jon) Willgohs, of Staples, Minnesota, Stephanie (Rick) Kropp, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Joe (Amy Melton) of Winder, Georgia. Michael is also survived by his eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Ella Mae, and siblings, Wallace Friederichs, Bill Friederichs, Peter Friederichs, Gilbert Friederichs, Dale Nelson, Julia Hiedeman, Florence Benoit, and Margurite Peterson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
