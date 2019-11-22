Mike Paczkowski, 94

Mike Paczkowski, 94, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, surrounded by his wife and daughter.

Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, followed by a celebration of life service at 10 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Father Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. Mike’s ashes will be scattered on the land. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHI Health at Home Hospice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

