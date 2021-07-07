Mildred Viola (Skrove) Karlgaard, 95, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Vukku Lutheran Church in Foxhome, Minnesota.

Interment will be at Vukku Lutheran Cemetery, rural Foxhome.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

