Mildred Viola (Skrove) Karlgaard, 95, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Vukku Lutheran Church in Foxhome, Minnesota.
Interment will be at Vukku Lutheran Cemetery, rural Foxhome.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.