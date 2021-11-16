Mildred Pauline (Hein) Matz, 97, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, Breckenridge, Minnesota, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Reverend Ross Fritz will be officiating the service. Burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Mildred, affectionately known as “Millie,” was born on March 12, 1924, in Huron, South Dakota, to Arthur and Martha (Drewlow) Hein. She lived there until her father passed when she was six years old. Her family relocated to Nordick Township in Minnesota where she attended country school and later, high school in Breckenridge. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton.
Millie lived on a farm until her mother’s passing in 1935, when she was 11. From that time, she lived with relatives and friends until she graduated from high school in 1942. After her high school graduation, Millie began working as a bank teller in Brandon, Minnesota, and later, in Wahpeton.
On Nov. 11, 1945, Mildred married the love of her life, Harold Matz, at Christ Lutheran Church after meeting him at her cousin’s wedding. They lived with Harold’s parents on the farm until 1949, when Harold’s parents moved into town. To this union they had five sons, David, Michael, Timothy, Nathan and Jonathan. Everyone in the Matz family worked on their livestock and grain farm. Millie loved gardening and helped with all the farm chores. Education was very important to Millie and Harold, and they saw to it that their children never missed school. They were so proud of their children’s career aspirations and made sure that none of them had any college debt upon graduating. In 2010, Harold passed away. Millie went to live at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge shortly thereafter.
Mildred was a super mom, an amazing grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and embroidering. She made quilts for all her sons’ weddings and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Mitchell Township, until its closure in 2002. She then transferred to Grace Lutheran Church. She loved her church women’s group and was very active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
Mildred’s selfless, devoted, and gentle spirit will forever be missed by her five sons, David (Gayle) Matz, Michael Matz, Timothy (Jo) Matz, Nathan (Gloria) Matz, and Jonathan (Laurie) Matz; 12 grandchildren, Sara (David) Holmes, Heidi (Dennis) Welsch, Melissa (Lacey Norhenberg) Bethard, Nicholas Matz, Nicolette (Greg) Neutz, Kristy (Scott) Karkula, Ryan (Sarah) Matz, Kari (Josh Ortiz) Matz, Matthew (Heather) Matz, Jennifer Hass, Tyler Matz, and Hunter Matz; 16 great-grandchildren, Caroline and Kaitlyn Holmes, Charlotte, Lucas, and Stephanie Welsch, Madeline and Noah Bethard, Colyn, Caleb, and Cooper Neutz, Jay and Adeline Karkula, Nolan and Isabella Matz, and Jackson and Jordyn Hass; one great-great-grandchild, Christopher Holmes; sister, Luella (Ken) Olson; and many nieces, nephews, and several other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Matz; daughter-in-law, Claudia Matz; brother, Wilfred (Bud) Hein; and her parents, Arthur and Martha Hein.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
