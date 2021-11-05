Millard J. Samuelson, 61, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, followed by his 7 p.m. prayer service at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge.
Visitation will continue at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, followed by his 10:30 a.m. funeral mass. Fr. Leo Moenkedick will officiate the service.
Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge.
Millard John Samuelson was born on Jan. 30, 1960, in Breckenridge to John and Rosemary (Lawrence) Samuelson. He grew up there and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1978. He furthered his education at North Dakota State College of Science and obtained his welding certificate. Millard worked on the farm with his dad and later in life at Wil-Rich, Slims Home Furnishing, Bois de Sioux Golf Course, and Giant Snacks, Inc.
On May 25, 1985, Millard married the love of his life, Ann Tolbert, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where they met. To this union, they had Matthew and Katie. They made their home east of Breckenridge, where they built their life together.
Millard was known for always being prepared. You would often find him with tools clipped to his belt that always included a flashlight, batteries, and a multitool pocket knife. If you ever needed a tool of any kind, he had it. He was selfless and dependable. His hobbies were woodworking, fishing, camping, lake life, hunting, riding motorcycles, reading hunting and fishing magazines, collecting knives, flashlights, toy tractors, and tools. He loved spending time with his family and adored his granddaughters.
His quiet, kind-hearted, thoughtful personality and gentle smile will forever be missed by his devoted wife of 36 years, Ann Samuelson; son, Matthew (Jessica Rick) Samuelson; daughter, Katie (Jimmy de la Rosa) Samuelson; granddaughters, Maren and Maisy Samuelson; mother, Rosemary Samuelson; brother, Monte (Dawn) Samuelson; niece, Jeanette Samuelson, and her daughter, Jayden Christianson; nephew, Phillip (Rachel) Samuelson, and their son, Callum Samuelson; as well as extended family and friends.
Millard was preceded in death by his father, John Samuelson, and sister, Mavis Samuelson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
