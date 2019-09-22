Milton A. Krause, 87, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in his home. 

Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019  followed by his funeral service at 1 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.  Rene Hasbargen will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery, Fairmount.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

