Milton Krause, 87
Milton A. Krause, 87, of rural Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in his home.
Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 followed by his funeral service at 1 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home. Rene Hasbargen will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery, Fairmount.
Milton Albert Krause was born on Aug. 13, 1932 to Arthur and Mata (Rippie) Krause in Mantador, North Dakota. He grew up in Mantador where he attended school. His family later moved to the family farm near Tenney, Minnesota, where helped out farming and raising cattle. At the age of 16, Milton began working for the Burlington Northern Railroad in Tenney, and eventually in Campbell, Minnesota, a job he finally retired from after 43 years.
On Sept. 3, 1955, Milton was united in marriage to LaVonne Bladow. The couple lived for a short while in Aberdeen, South Dakota, before moving to Breckenridge, Minnesota, and finally settling in Fairmount, North Dakota, where he continued to raise cattle.
In his free time, Milton enjoyed spending time at the lake. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He and LaVonne enjoyed taking trips to the Hawks Museum in in Wolford, North Dakota, and to Rollag and Dalton, Minnesota, for the threshing shows. But, one of Milton’s favorite pastimes was finding treasures at auctions. He liked having his dog, Bear, as a faithful companion on the farm.
Milton is survived by his daughter, Diane (Charlie) Johnson, Vining, Minnesota, and their children, Ericka Johnson, Sam (Carly) Johnson, and Hilary (Aaron) Conger, his son, Roger (Kim) Krause, Wahpeton, North Dakota, and their children, Austin and Alex Krause, his remaining grandchildren, Shawna (Josh) Lugert, Meghan (Carl) Tegtmeier,Chelsea (Blaise) Birchem, and Jade Krause, his daughter-in-law, Karleen Krause, eight great-grandchildren, and his brother, Loydale (Marcia) Krause.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mata, his wife, LaVonne Krause, two sons, Douglas Krause and Bruce Krause, his grandson, Dustin Krause, and nine siblings.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
