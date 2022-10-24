Monte Arnold Hanson, 78
Monte Arnold Hanson passed away in Fargo, North Dakota, on Oct. 21, 2022, at the age of 78. He was surrounded by family.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Hope Lutheran Church-North, Fargo. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo, with a prayer service following at 7 p.m. The burial will take place at Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery in Dwight, North Dakota.
Monte was born on May 12, 1944 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to June Norraine Genevieve Hanson (née Lund) and Martin Olai Hanson. He grew up in Wahpeton, North Dakota, spending summers at his uncle William’s farm in Dwight. He graduated from Wahpeton High School and attended North Dakota State College of Science and the University of North Dakota, where he earned his B.S. in Business Administration.
After college, he graduated from Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. He spent four years in the U.S. Navy with a tour to Vietnam. He was in Naval Reserves and Selective Service for 24 years, retiring as a Commander. He made his career in the insurance industry, working for companies such as Metropolitan Insurance Agency, First Bank, Nodak Mutual, Reidman’s Insurance, and Bank of the West.
Monte married Renae Diane Hogfoss on April 5, 1970, in Fairdale, North Dakota, and they raised two children together, Jodi and Jacki. Monte and Renae lived in Wahpeton, Fargo, Duluth, and for the past 20 years, West Fargo. Monte was a great dad and grandpa, always loving towards, supportive of, and proud of his daughters and grandsons. Monte made friends easily and was known for his kindness and sense of humor. He was a practical joker and a great storyteller. He enjoyed spending time with his family at their lake cottage on Ottertail Lake. He loved riding his Harley Davidson, Honda Gold Wing, and Indian motorcycles and attended Sturgis with friends numerous times. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending winters in Arizona with Renae.
Monte was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and June Hanson, and son-in-law Kelly Waxler (Jodi Hanson).
Monte is survived by his wife Renae, daughters, Jodi Hanson of St. Anthony, Minnesota, and Jacki Kruse (Jake) of Fargo. Grandchildren include Sebastian Waxler, Connor, and Maxwell Kruse. Other survivors include brother Larry Hanson (Lynda) of Helena, Montana, and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com
Arrangements entrusted to Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home — Fargo.
