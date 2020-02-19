Morna Syvertsen, 91
Morna Syvertsen, 91, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 with her funeral service at 11 a.m. at Galchutt Lutheran Church in Galchutt, North Dakota. Pastor Meggie Bjertness will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Galchutt.
Morna Elaine Joyce was born on Jan. 10, 1929 in Bath, South Dakota, to Julian and Clara Burshiem. She grew up near Abercrombie, North Dakota, and attended Abercrombie High School.
Morna was united in marriage to Harold E. Syvertsen on Feb. 23, 1947. They made their home in Galchutt before moving to the farm west of Galchutt where they farmed and raised their family. Later, the couple moved to Abercrombie and eventually retired in Wahpeton.
Morna was a member of the Galchutt Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Homemakers Club. Harold and Morna spent their winters in Arizona where she enjoyed golfing and even achieved two hole-in-ones on the course. She also loved bowling, painting, and attending flea markets and estate sales. She adored shopping and will always be remembered for her stylish and classy looks. Morna was the most proud of her children and grandchildren, and dedicated her life to her family.
Morna is survived by her son, Larry (Penney) Syvertsen, their daughter, Jackie Coppin, and her children, Brandon (Ashley) Hammer, Alex Coppin, and Corey Hammer, their son Shane (Becky) Syvertsen, their daughter Tasha (Robert) Downey and their children, Memphis and June, their son, Taylor (Leanna) Syvertsen and their daughter, Amelia, and their son, Trey Syvertsen, their daughter, Andrea (Chris) Hove, and their daughter, Ashley Syvertsen (Chris Klocke) and their children, Madison and Casyn; her son, Lynn (Vicki) Syvertsen, their daughter, Haley Klefstad and her children, Kelland, Kamden, Kodee, and Kinleigh, their son, Marshall (Amy) Syvertsen and their children, Hans, Julian, and Crosby, and their daughter, Courtney (Jason) Satter and their children, Avery, Aspen, and Beckett; her son, Mark (Sherri) Syvertsen, their daughter, Carmel Syvertsen and her children Devone and Henry, their son, Shiloh (Melissa) Syvertsen and their children Dakota and Kylee, and their daughter, Tara Syvertsen and her children, Zafarie and Aymria; her daughter, Karen (Pete) Krump, their daughter, Kendra (Daniel) Dockter and Otto, Colton, and Jack, their son, Kyle (Pam) Krump and their children Ella and Lee, and their son, Dustin (Courtney) Krump and their children Lenyx and Layven; her daughter, Jennifer (Tony) Wulfekuhle; her sisters-in-law, Betty Syvertsen and Betty Bursheim; a special Arizona friend, Gamma Jeanne; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Syvertsen; her parents, Julian and Clara Burshiem; her brothers, Carlton, Dale, Merle, Norman, and John; her great-grandchildren, Sydney and Sawyer Syvertsen; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
